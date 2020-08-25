Though Wale has been known to slow it down and get romantic on a record from time to time, don't get it twisted. He can snap if he so chooses, especially when paired with a lyricist of equal or higher caliber. And judging from his recent flurry of Twitter activity, it's likely that time is about to come.

Those who remember the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 recording period know that no shortage of music and collaborations emerged from the two-week studio session. And following the album's release, Reason confirmed that he and Wale had "two joints" in the stash -- neither of which have been released yet. Luckily, it would appear that things are about to change, if Wale's cryptic tweets can be believed.

"Today should be the day .. u don’t deserve this lol I got to get my life in order ... @reasonTDE," he writes, eliciting a response from his collaborator. "Lol when you ready man I’m here," replies Reason, whose presence is enough to bring "Lambo Truck" partner in crime Cozz out of hiding. "Naw u absolutely deserve it," jokes Cozz, sparking a back and forth with Wale. "Damn I may got to ride wit my nigerian brother on this one," writes Wale, alluding to Cozz's Nigerian heritage. "Plus rumor is y’all have something that is way too crazy anyway."

Difficult though the exchange may be to decipher in full, it seems as if the time is nigh for Wale and Reason to drop off their collaboration, originally recorded in February of 2019 during the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 sessions. Not to mention the fact that Cozz and Reason also appear to have a few heaters in the cut, if Wale's words can be believed. Check out the message thread below, and sound off -- are you excited for this to surface?