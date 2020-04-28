Every so often, hip-hop brings two like-minded entities together, kindred spirits if you will. Case in point, EarthGang has officially connected with none other than Wale, a rapper who brings as much soul and energy to the table as the Dreamville duo. Together, they came through and put together a song that may or may not be titled "Options," and EarthGang took a moment to hype the track on their Instagram page.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Who wants this new heat with us and @Wale???? DROP A [Green heart emoji] IF YOU GOT #OPTIONS," captions EarthGang, inviting fans to get the ball rolling. The post features footage of Wale's recent Instagram Livestream, during which he provided a thorough glimpse at the upcoming bop. The snippet features a fair amount of Olu, who rides the bouncy instrumental with a lovesick verse. "You hang up that brand new dress, you clean up that same ol' mess, but it's beautiful," he sing-raps, before passing the mic to Wale.

Though no release date has yet to be provided, it's clear the demand for this one is high -- Guapdad 4000, Tay Keith, MixedbyAli, and more have already shown some IG love. And while it's unclear as to when exactly the track was recorded, EarthGang described it as being "new-new," far removed from the Dreamers 3 sessions.