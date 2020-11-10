mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale & DJ Money Are Football Fans On "Lion, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)"

Erika Marie
November 10, 2020 02:17
75 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Lions, Bengals, Bears (Freestyle)
Wale & DJ Money

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wale brings the heat on his latest collab with DJ Money.


Monday night drop-offs aren't as popular as those Friday entrees, but we have a new one from Wale and DJ Money. The latter tackles the smooth-as-butter beat on "Lions, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)," while Wale takes the reins lyrically, spinning lyrics with NFL references that compliment the track's title. This stand-alone single doesn't completely come as a surprise to those keeping up with Wale on social media as one of his most recent posts hinted that new heat was on the horizon.

"Droppin new music is therapeutic," the mental health advocate penned in a tweet alongside a video of himself vibing in the studio to the single. Stream "Lions, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)" by Wale and DJ Money and let us which football reference is your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics

I  hate a favor when that sh*t ain't sincere
Some people want you in debt if they can't put you in fear
I bring my savage out
My Jamal Adams out

Wale
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  75
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Wale DJ Money Sports
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wale & DJ Money Are Football Fans On "Lion, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject