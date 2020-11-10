Wale & DJ Money Are Football Fans On "Lion, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)"

Monday night drop-offs aren't as popular as those Friday entrees, but we have a new one from Wale and DJ Money. The latter tackles the smooth-as-butter beat on "Lions, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)," while Wale takes the reins lyrically, spinning lyrics with NFL references that compliment the track's title. This stand-alone single doesn't completely come as a surprise to those keeping up with Wale on social media as one of his most recent posts hinted that new heat was on the horizon.

"Droppin new music is therapeutic," the mental health advocate penned in a tweet alongside a video of himself vibing in the studio to the single. Stream "Lions, Bengals, & Bears (Freestyle)" by Wale and DJ Money and let us which football reference is your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics

I hate a favor when that sh*t ain't sincere

Some people want you in debt if they can't put you in fear

I bring my savage out

My Jamal Adams out