Wale, Akon & Afro B Join Rotimi On "The Beauty Of Becoming" EP

Earlier this year, actor and singer Rotimi shared his Walk With Me album, issuing a new start for the former G-Unit soldier as he effectively found his sound, leaning his Nigerian heritage to craft a wonderful mix of R&B and Afropop delights. These included his "Love Riddim" single. The track would go on to get an update featuring Akon and eventually led to Rotimi's newest The Beauty Of Becoming EP, which finds him perfecting the sound found on Walk With Me.

"I’m always focused on growth, elevation, and consistency,” Rotimi said with the project's release. “Refreshing music is part of my journey. All I want to do is deliver a product yall will love as much as I do. [The Beauty of Becoming] is gonna be the best body of work you’ll hear to close this decade.”

Test the Power star's theory out and get into the effort below.