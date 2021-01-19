Wale Aims To Start The Year With Some "Good Vibes"

With a new year comes new music, and Wale is already set to kick things off on a productive note. Today, the rapper has come through to deliver his first single of the year in "Good Vibes (Za)," an indication of his mentality moving forward. Though some have wanted to see Wale embrace his inner lyricist and snap on wax, it would appear that he's been focused on finding inner peace; that's not to say his bars aren't sharp, but it's clear that he's had it up to here with chaos. That's not to say he doesn't have a few grievances to air, however.

Over a smooth bassline and some vibey percussion, Wale blends melodies and flows as he tackles some of the current political tumult that's been transpiring across the United States -- not to mention the priorities that appear to be alarming him. "Losing my cool I'm losing my patience / You using your stimulus just to lose it in Vegas," he raps. "I see a lotta APs, I see a lotta Rolexes / I'ma buy 'em off of these ni*gas right after the 'demic." As the track continues, Wale looks to some of hip-hop's fallen, shouting out Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke -- check it out now, and sound off in the comments.

