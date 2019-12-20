The Agricultural Tariff Tracker provides a lengthy list of places one can import and export goods from through the United States and when one man was doing some research on such places and the information each place entails, he noticed one location that he knew but could have sworn was fictional. Francis Tseng, a Brooklyn resident who was checking out the site saw that among the list of countries was Wakanda, the fictional land in Marvel's Black Panther.

"I definitely did a double take," he told NBC. "I Googled Wakanda to make sure it was actually fiction, and I wasn’t misremembering. I mean, I couldn’t believe it ... I was trying to figure out whether this is someone at the USDA making a joke or if it’s a developer who accidentally left it in, but I’m not sure." The list is run by the United States Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service and the listing for Wakanda went as far as to include "fresh vegetables and unroasted coffee beans to essential oils and livestock."

The USDA responded to the add stating how it happened after June of this year when the system was being tested. "Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly," the USDA said in a statement. "The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."