As they continue to promote their new reality series, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera stopped by The Real. The hip hop couple have been staying busy lately, especially with their reality TV projects, and now they've returned with another show, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, on WEtv. During their visit, Waka talked about hip hop being the only genre of music where artists don't celebrate their romantic partners.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Why we gotta be so hard?" Waka asked. "Every other genre, they can be in love, they can even be older and still be an artist. For hip hop, you gotta stay single, rough, thuggish, mean-muggish." The Real host Amanda Seales chimed in and added that that sort of thought process doesn't get you anywhere. Waka admitted that it "gets a lotta people some places" but for him, he wants respect and love from the people in his life.

Elsewhere, Waka Flocka talked about his aspirations of becoming a psychologist. "A lotta kids come from like, where I come from they actually need it," he said. "A lot of us don't got that big brother, that dad, that coach. That's why a lot of us rely on sports because them coaches become our fathers and our older brothers. A lot of people don't understand that." He said he was 33-years-old when God showed him his life path "and money ain't the motive, because I had all the money."

Watch Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera talk marriage, parenthood, their new reality show, and Tammy's forthcoming album Confessions on The Real below.