Should good deeds be kept private or shared publicly? Since the launch of social media, there has been a great debate about whether or not it's appropriate to film yourself—or others on the receiving end—helping people or doing something nice for a stranger. These types of posts are often a refreshing break from the Rap beefs and thumb-thugging wars plaguing various apps and websites, however, not everyone thinks that your kind deeds need a global audience. Waka Flocka recently shared his opinion on the matter, and according to the rapper, it's a "corny" move to help or feed people in need of help while recording the exchange.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

It's not uncommon for Waka to hop on a video with a few thoughts he wants to share with his followers, and he didn't hold back this time around. "You know what? "When I do good deeds, I don't never record or take pictures because why would I catch a person at they lowest point in life?" asked the rapper in the viral clip.

"And plus, I don't need a visual of what I did right," he added. "I got to experience it and that sh*t is a feeling and that's something you can't take from me. You know what I'm saying? Or take from them. That's a real human trait. So, to see anybody marketing theyself feeding the homeless or feeding somebody that need help...to me, you corny as f*ck, man."

There have been several social media influencers (and artists) who have built their brands on recording themselves going to places like Skid Row and handing out money or resources to lower-income or homeless individuals. Sometimes, those videos go viral and the public reaches out with inquiries regarding ways they can help, as well. However, not all of these people receiving goods and services are aware that they've gone viral online.

Do you agree or disagree with Waka?