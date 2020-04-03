Waka Flocka is under the impression that his adulterous ways actually benefitted his wife, Tammy Rivera, in various ways, making her a stronger person and, as he calls her, "a beast." The notoriously chaotic couple have a new reality show airing right now called Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, and during a therapy session on the latest episode, Waka and Tammy discuss his cheating in the past. Waka shares his belief that ultimately, him cheating actually served as an advantage for Tammy, since it built up her strength and made her "meaner" but "better."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"I actually made her meaner," he said. "She had no idea what she was up against. It could have made her or broke her…it made her even better than what I thought. I helped her.” However, Tammy completely disagrees.

“No you didn’t," she fired back. "That’s the thing. He thinks he helped me by doing some of the evil and mean things he did to make me meaner, that didn’t help me. What that did was add insecurities to me and made me not trust your judgment in certain sh*t and made me not trust you in certain ways. It didn’t help me. You didn’t have to do that. Life would have done that.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

“It’s f*cked up to say, 'hey, cheating made you better,'" Waka acknowledged, "but it actually made Tammy like a beast. Basically, the whole world was looking at her. I don’t think nothing is more embarrassing than that." However, Tammy still wasn't on board with his perspective, instead insisting, “cheating didn’t make me stronger—beating his ass made me stronger.” What do you think? Can cheating be beneficial, or is it always wrong and pointless?

