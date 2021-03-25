Season two of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is upon us and the Hip Hop couple are back to showing intimate moments of their lives. This season, viewers will see more of Charlie, Tammy's daughter and Waka's stepdaughter, as the 15-year-old prepares for her quinceanera. On the show, Charlie reveals that she wants to bring her girlfriend as her date, and cameras captured the moment she told Waka about her plans. The rapper didn't seem phased by the news and simply told her, "Okay."

Waka Flocka revisited the reality TV moment while chatting with the hosts of The Mix on Fox Soul. "Okay," Waka said as he restated his original response with a laugh. He wondered what people expected him to do and mimicked what it would look like if he was, for whatever reason, upset about Charlie being apart of the LGBTQIA+ community.

He was asked what he was thinking the moment Charlie made her big reveal. "I don't think. I don't have expectations," said the rapper. "The stuff you expecting is never gon' be a hundred percent. I don't believe in a hundred percent. I believe in experience. So, I can't say I don't like something or love something if I never experienced it. I approach it like a strong-minded male and it'll run her away. I followed my wife's footsteps like, baby just chill, just listen to her."

It was also noted that Charlie didn't have to "come out" because she was never encouraged to hide. Check out the full interview below.