The weather is getting just a tad bit warmer now that it is officially Spring, and that means that the party scene will intensify in the months to come. From coast to coast, millions of people are enjoying Spring Break activities—even if they aren't in school—and rappers are finding themselves booked and busy. Waka Flocka is an artist whose calendar always seems to be stacked with new shows and recently, he took to a stage that hosted several bikini-clad women.

A clip of the outdoor even went viral this week after the video showed dozens of women on stage with the rapper. They were wearing the beachside best as they attempted to display their best twerking skills, but Waka wasn't as impressed with others in the audience.

He didn't say anything negative about the women, but he did notice that they all seemed to look similar.

Waka paused the rump-shaking track and hopped on the mic to say, "I need some chocolate on stage." The clip quickly cuts off, so it is unclear if his request was fulfilled, but after The Shade Room reposted it, he offered up a reaction in the comment section. Throughout the day, there seemed to have been a bit of backlash over Waka wanting to add more variety to the selection.

"Imagine tryna be a good person and be inclusive to all?" the rapper quipped. "Imagine?" Check it out below.



