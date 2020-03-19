It looks as if Waka Flocka hasn't changed his opinion on prenuptial agreements. In April 2019, Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera caught up Ebony magazine and discussed why he decided to cut off friends who asked him if he'd obtained a prenup before marrying his wife. "The person I truly love. The person I truly want to be with. I don't want nobody trying to talk me out of it," the rapper said last year. "'Get a prenup, get this, and all this.' I'm like, why are you thinking about my money and not my well-being?"



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Waka and Tammy visited the hosts of Dish Nation and the rapper doubled down on his previous comments. "You know what that is? Love don't stand on the same pedestal as money, and money could never stand on the same pedestal as love," he said. "If you love a person, it shouldn't be money. It shouldn't be sick, it shouldn't be fat, it shouldn't be no color, no shape, nothing. Now, for me, if I marry you and I'm this rich guy, you rich, too."

"But, I'm supposed to be the man that makes your spirit rich," Waka Flocka continued. "That's what's wrong with couples. People look at the money and don't pay attention to the spirit. That's a big difference. 'Cause I can make my wife's spirit so rich to the point where she'll be richer than me financially." Waka's brief sermon received an applause from the small group, so check out his clip from Dish Nation with wife Tammy Rivera below.