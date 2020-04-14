A debate has been launched, thanks to Waka Flocka. The rapper has often taken to social media to share brief tidbits of motivation, inspiration, or just to share a few thoughts about life, in general. Just a few hours ago, he posted a message on Instagram that got tongues wagging. "Atlanta been running rap longer than any coast!! Say it ain't so," Waka wrote in the text image.

In the caption, Waka added, "Let's debate this," and readers certainly did. Many hip hop fans were quick to point out that rap originated in New York while die-hard fans of the ATL rap reign agreed with Waka's remarks. It's undeniable that Atlanta has become hip hop's hotspot as artists continue to come out of the Peach State's capital. T.I., Ludacris, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Gunna, Lil Scrappy, The-Dream, Jermaine Dupri, Young Thug, Jazze Pha, Yung Joc, Lil Yachty, Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, Childish Major, Lil Nas X, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Xscape, Migos, Mulatto, and a host of others have made names for themselves in Hotlanta and beyond.

Hip hop and rap fans may not agree on this topic, but we're curious as to how our HNHH readers feel about this one. Do you agree or disagree with Waka Flocka?