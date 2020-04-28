Waka Flocka Returns With "Salute Me Or Shoot Me 7"

Waka Flocka is recalling an era bygone real quick, with his new mixtape that is only available on YouTube, Soundcloud or by way of a free download, and not available on any of the popular streaming services (!). It's even got a couple of DJs hosting it, in DJ Big Tiny and Trap-a-Holics. The rapper is returning to his debut mixtape series, Salute Me Or Shoot Me, with a seventh instalment-- the first one dropped more than ten years ago if you can believe it, in 2009.

The rapper has been busy with his wife Tammy Riveria as the two have a new reality TV series, Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, they've been promoting and shooting, but he still has time to rap. He's also been starting (and joining) the various rap debates that happen across the internet, with his claim that ATL has been running the game longer than any other coast.

Quarantine is as good a time as any for new music though. Check out the tracklist below, and let us know what you think of his new project in the comments.

Tracklist

01. Waka Flocka - 3AM

02. Waka Flocka - Fight

03. Waka Flocka - Frank Muller

04. Waka Flocka - Gang Shit

05. Waka Flocka - Gotta Pay

06. Waka Flocka - Slim Dunkin

07. Waka Flocka - Stand Up Niggas

08. Waka Flocka - Steve Aoki

09. Waka Flocka - Switchin Lanes

10. Waka Flocka - Trap Hard

11. Waka Flocka - Whole Brick Of Yay