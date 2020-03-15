You will not catch Waka Flocka in a dress, not even for a laugh. The self-proclaimed "wack rapper" expressed his disapproval of the viral "Flip The Switch" challenge that's been taking over TikTok recently, which has seen plenty of men swapping outfits with women. In these videos, set to Drake's "Nonstop" off his last album, Scorpion, participants film themselves dancing in the mirror before turning their light switch off when Drizzy utters, "I just flipped the switch." When the light comes back on, seemingly immediately, the participants have traded clothing, making it appear as if by magic thanks to TikTok's format that allows users to pause and resume filming. The challenge is one of the many Internet fads that originated on TikTok, and tons ofouples have gotten on board with the fun and lighthearted energy of it.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

However, it appears that Waka Flocka doesn't see it that way. He took to Instagram to point out what he believes are the deeper implications of the challenge, as it has led to a lot of men dressing in a feminine way for comedy.

"This flip the switch challenge is making me realize a lot," he said. "Never will I act or dress like a female: Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a f*cking challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge [?] it’s like being feminine a wave. Please stay WOKE #WhatTheFlocka." The man has been sharing a lot of controversial opinions lately, including his belief that minorities cannot contract coronavirus. What do you think about the "Flip The Switch" challenge?