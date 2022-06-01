Waka Flocka Flame isn't entirely active in rap music these days. In recent times, he's been far more involved in humanitarian efforts to raise mental health awareness and his entrepreneurial ventures than he has been with the music industry.



This week, his dedication to destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health was recognized by the Bible Institute of America. Waka Flocka received an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy from the institution, alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson, at Chicago's Rainbow Push Headquarters.

Waka's teacher Apostle Bridget C. Outlaw said, "He is not only one of the greatest thinkers of this generation. I know this generation love his music but you guys need to be in tuned with his mind." She admitted that she never really listened to Waka's catalog nor was she impressed by what she did hear from the rapper. "He already knows the story but something about Dr. Waka started to put an impression on my heart. Because not only is he a philosopher, he will be one of the greatest professors that Harvard University has ever seen," she added.

In a statement to TMZ, Reverend Jesse Jackson also shared praise for Waka Flocka.

"Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do. I was also pleased to be honored with WAKA Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits," he said.

