Waka Flocka Flame retired from rapping some time ago, but the 35-year-old's influence on the culture is hard to deny – even he can admit that. As HipHopDX reports, the "Hard In Da Paint" hitmaker recently sat down with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record Podcast, during which the two discussed the lasting impact that Waka's career has had.

"I was bringing the lifestyle into rap, I wasn't supposed to do that," the New York-born spitter told Ak. "Put it like this, I got electric wire – I'm from where electricity hang at, right? But then I finally found out I can swim in water without getting shocked. So I started swimming. 'Oh this shit is cool, it's happy!'"

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

He continued, "But one day I drop a plug in that muthaf*cka and everybody get electrocuted. So is swimming dangerous, or is what you did made me dangerous? Meaning, that people are bringing danger into a lifestyle that pulled them out of danger. So it makes it dangerous."

Ultimately, Waka is of the opinion that you can't be both street and music, you have to pick a lane and stick to it if you wanna kick it with him. "You can't do this and this," he told Akademiks. "I can't just trust a n*gga trying ton play balance street or music, ain't no balance."

Check out the full conversation between DJ Akademiks and Waka Flocka Flame on Off The Record above, and let us know if you agree with the Mollywood recording artist's sentiments in the comment section below.

[Via]