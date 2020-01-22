All good things must come to an end. Even in hip-hop, where retirement feels closer to a leave of absence. Still, for Waka Flocka Flame, 2020 will bring closure to one particular chapter of his life. As revealed through a romantic and emotional ode to his wife of six years, Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka revealed that his next album will be his last. Last we heard from Waka was his Mollywood mixtape, a thirty-track effort featuring Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I always said to myself when I was a kid... “I’ma marry my best friend“," begins Waka Flocka, in his romantic bag. "Now look at us...6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright ass future ahead of us. Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time."

Though he may be done with music in a solo capacity, look for him to remain present all the same; it wouldn't be surprising to see him involved in Rivera's album, or possibly drop off a single or two when he feels the urge to do so. Sad though it may be to see him go, it's still great to see Waka embracing his inner hopeless romantic, proving that longevity is not only important in a music career -- happy anniversary!