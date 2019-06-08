mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Waka Flocka Enlists Lil Wayne, Future, Gucci Mane For "Mollywood" Mixtape

Aron A.
June 07, 2019 20:10
Mollywood
Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka delivers his latest project, "Mollywood."


Waka Flocka's Flockavelli 2 might not ever come out at this rate but he's still been blessing fans with new music on a consistent basis. The rapper released three mixtapes throughout 2018 before coming through with Salute Me Or Shoot Me 6 in April. Now, he's back with another new project including a star-studded list of features.

Mollywood is the latest addition to Waka Flocka's already-lengthy discography. The album appears to be a musical accompaniment to a psychological thriller of the same name which Waka himself stars in. Mollywood spans for 30-tracks and essentially serves as a greatest hits project. The project includes features some of his biggest tracks to date as well as collaborations with Lil Wayne, Future, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Chief Keef, and more.

Peep Mollywood below.

