They are a beloved Hip Hop couple, but there have been rumors that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have split. We previously reported on this news earlier this week, noting that neither the rapper nor his wife have confirmed the gossip. They were married back in 2014 and since that time, the pair have been candid about their struggles, including dealing with infidelities.

Things seemed to be good between them as they overcame their hurdles, and they have even been featured on shows like Growing Up Hip Hop and Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. Page Six ran into Waka during New York Fashion Week and, of course, they questioned him about the status of his marriage.



Marcus Ingram / Contributor / Getty Images

The rapper dodged the inquiry and answered, "No habla inglés. No comment. It’s beautiful, next question." Earlier this week, Waka made his way to Tao where he reportedly celebrated his partnership with a streetwear company. During the festivities, he spoke about his time under quarantine.

"Quarantine let me know how goddamn lazy I was. Quarantine let me know how complacent I was. Quarantine let me know how selfish I was. Quarantine is the first time in my life where I really discovered myself. It was beyond waking up late. I think if it took quarantine to get your hustle on, you got some reflecting to do on your own, and you got some forgiving to do with yourself to."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

