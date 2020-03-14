Waka Flocka Claims Minorities Can't Catch The Coronavirus

Waka Flocka Flame firmly believes that minorities are unable to catch the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Atlanta-bred emcee and his emcee and his wife Tammy Rivera recently stopped by Los Angeles' Real 92.3 to talk on the couples marriage and more, but unfortunately, led the interview with some brutal misinformation that minorities and people of color are unable to contract the deadly disease known as the coronavirus.

While the coronavirus has affected the lives of millions of people in Italy and Iran, African nations have not been as severely affected, but his theory on melanated people not being able to contract the virus is extremely ignorant and wrong. For instance, both Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are of African descent and both tested positive for COVID-19 within hours of each other. However, Waka Folka is unconvinced that American minorities can catch the life-threatening disease as he stated around the 11:40 mark of his Los Angeles radio interview:

"It's fake... Minorities can't catch it. We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport (Atlanta), it ain't touch them, soulful folks."

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, there are a total of 42 confirmed cases in Georgia alone, 2,340 cases in the United States, and 51 total deaths in the United States as of Saturday (March 14). Georgia officials have shut down multiple attractions that gather the masses including the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, Six Flags Over Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and more.

Check out Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera's full interview on Real 92.3 below and cut to the 11:40-mark of the video to hear the self-proclaimed "wack rapper's" remarks on minorities being immune to the novel coronavirus.