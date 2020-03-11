It seems like Waka Flocka is backtracking on his "wack rapper" remarks. In a recent interview with Everyday Struggle, Waka talked about switching lanes from rap to business. "I wanted to figure out how can I become a billionaire and a multi-millionaire off of business," he said. "Because I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper, like I knew I was wack, but I was real. See what I'm saying? My realness overcame my wackness."

Soon, everyone weighed in on Waka's abilities, and according to the rap reality star, that's exactly what he wanted everyone to do. "Nah, it's more reverse psychology," Waka told Rap-Up. "It was more so of this generation, the people that think they got power and they feel that way...You know, obviously they make these little lists and they say these influential people of the decade. I be sitting here like, yo, hip hop never sound like this before me but okay, who's more of an influencer? Okay, cool. I'm a wack rapper, I guess. Let me say I'm wack, just so y'all can actually hear people say, 'No, this guy is actually the GOAT. One of the GOATs."

Waka went on to say that he occupies the same spaces as legends in the game, and if he's alongside them, then his place is solidified. However, he clarified, "I am [a wack rapper] compared to the people I look up to. Let's be real. If me, Nas, and KRS-One get on a track, who's gonna have the wackest verse? I'm a realist. I'm real to myself, but if they get on an 808 beat, I'm going to annihilate them. That's when a wack rapper wins."

He added that you can't compare him to the likes of "Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, Thugs, [and] 21s" because "it's like comparing LeBron with Jordan it's impossible. You can't compare Kobe with Jordan... It's different eras." Watch Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera chat with Rap-Up about his lyrical skills and their new reality show below.