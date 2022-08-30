After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.

As Season 3 of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is upon us, HipHopDX spoke with the rapper about his split from Rivera and what fans can expect to see in forthcoming episodes. Waka said that he never thought he would be unraveling his divorce in front of the public, but he has accepted whatever comes with the life of a celebrity.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“I chose this life 14, 15 years ago, the whole relationship, when I chose to get in this arena of being a celebrity, so it is what it is," he said. "It’s definitely depressing with egg on your face, but when it’s like, for me, it just feels more comforting to say, ‘Man, I feel like I caused it.’"

“That’s me being a bigger man. That’s not saying me, I’m the reason that we split. That’s not the reason. There’s no reason. That cheating stuff, that sh*t happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there’s no reason, I’m telling you. You don’t even know. It was just a mutual feeling.”

Waka also spoke about a time when his brother stopped by his home to tell him that he would be staying with him because Waka was single. The rapper suggested that his brother was concerned about "where your headspace is at."

“It’s been two-and-a-half years. This episode might bring these feelings back though," he said of a specific feature. "I don’t know what I felt [then], but I know what I feel. I was definitely in a mental … it was serious. It’s serious, no matter how you want to put it. But we separated with grace.”

Watch the Season 3 trailer of Waka & Tammy below.

[via]