They may no longer be together, but you won't find Waka Flocka saying anything negative about Tammy Rivera. The ex-couple have been candid about the ups and downs of their marriage, even detailing their previous break-up prior to reconciling. They were the Hip Hop couple who have weathered several storms including infidelity, and after they hosted an entire series about renewing their vows, their fans believed that Waka and Tammy's romance was unbreakable.

However, months ago, rumors began to surface that their relationship had ended and recently, Tammy confirmed the rumors. For the first time, Waka has publicly acknowledged that Tammy as his ex and he spoke with It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper about why he will continue to love and respect her.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"That's my best friend, that's my dog," said Waka. He questioned why the public has been so "nasty" with their comments and speculation about their breakup. As people spread rumors, Waka claimed that he and Tammy aren't like that. He wouldn't answer the question about if there was a possibility of reconciliation but did say that the "biggest blessing" of his life is his stepdaughter, Charlie. Waka added that it gave him the opportunity to have a front-row seat to "all the challenges women go through."

The clip of Waka boasting about raising Charlie and being a father was inspirational but it didn't take long for social media users to switch up the narrative. After seeing commenters online, Waka returned with yet another message.

"Y'all so big on cheating instead of growth, these comments from some are miserable," he commented. "Find God and forgiveness... i'll still tie u up bout Tammy f*ck a slap enjoy." Check it out below.