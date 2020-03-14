Married folks will let you know that wedded bliss is hard work. People often get infatuated with weddings and honeymoon periods, but when things get real, having a happy marriage will come with its ups and downs. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have been open and honest with their relationship journey from the breakups to make-ups to renewing their vows on reality television. Now that Waka is taking a step back from his rap career and attempting to shape the next stage of his life, he shared on their new show Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka that he feels as if others are yanking on the reigns of his life.



In a clip, Waka stops by his mother Deb Antney's home to talk about what's been plaguing him. "I want more," he told his mother. "There's too many dictators in my life and it's my life." Deb wanted him to explain what he meant. "I need more control over my life." Still, Deb told him it doesn't make sense. Waka replied that he lives "20 lives."

"I got a lotta [businesses], I got a career, I gotta be this role model," the rapper continued. "I gotta be this father. This a lot, ma." He admitted that although he's stressed by being pulled in different directions, he hadn't communicated with his wife. "'Cause we gon' bump heads. Sometimes she irritates me, sometimes she don't. Sometimes I don't wanna be in the house. Some days I wake up [and] I hate my wife." Watch the clip from Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka below.