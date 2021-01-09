Donald Trump's presidency is ending in shambles. The president pushed claims of widespread voter fraud that was not backed up by investigations. Trump challenged vote counts in multiple states, while also suing for various reasons across the nation. However, judges from both parties could not find the widespread fraud that Trump claimed. In fact, the judges he appointed rebuked him. At the end of the day, even Mike Pence refused to bend the law to Trump's will, which was one of the actions that caused rioters to become enraged on Wednesday (Jan 6). Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have banned Trump for inciting violence that led to a riot on Capitol Hill. Now, in the midst of all the drama, it appears that Trump's educational accolades are being stripped from him as well.

According to reports, Wagner College voted to rescind an honorary degree given to Trump, after Lehigh University revoked the same honor earlier Friday. Wagner College is a private school in New York, out in Staten Island. Lehigh is a private school in Pennslyvania. "Yesterday we witnessed a violent assault on the foundations of our democracy — the abiding respect for the will of the people exercised in a free election and the peaceful transfer of power," President of Lehigh John D. Simon said in a statement. "I sincerely hope we can turn the sadness and anger that the lawlessness in our nation's capital has evoked into motivation to make our nation ore just. I trust that it will inspire us to redouble our efforts to unite our country and encourage the peaceful pursuit of governance, guided by truth and reason."