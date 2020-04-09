We reported at the end of March how the somewhat-beloved fast-food breakfast chain, Waffle House, was closing many locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain was still available for take-out orders, depending on the location, but to make all our lives a bit more pleasant, at least when it comes to breakfast, they moved to sell their own waffle mix online as well.

Unfortunately, it sold out quickly, and even went viral in the process. The company revealed on Wednesday that the limited time-only brand name waffle mix had already sold out four short hours after going live. Despite it being touted as a limited edition thing, they did confirm they are restocking, so hope is not all lost if you wanted to get your own waffle mix and bring Waffle House to you.

The chain is selling three bags of their mix for $20 plus shipping, with each bag serving up 5-6 waffles. What do you think, worth it?

What foods have you been relying on to get you through quarantine? Let us know in the comments.

You can check the Waffle House website here to see when their coveted waffle mix is back in stock.