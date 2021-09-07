Waffle House is known for having some of the best food in the world, especially when it's 2 AM and you've just had a night out on the town. While the food is great, Waffle House has the tendency to become a trending topic every few months, and it typically has nothing to do with the food.

If you're aware of the restaurant then you know that their employees are better trained for combat than most special forces. Their employees are constantly winning fights with unruly patrons, and that is exactly what happened this past week in a now-viral video.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, a man in a red shirt begins to have a verbal argument with several women, and eventually, it escalates to a point where one of the cooks comes out to take care of the situation. That's when fists begin to fly and the cook lays down quite the beating. It was nothing short of impressive and as you can imagine, some of the customers were shocked as to what was happening.

Once the video hit social media, many were quick to point out that Waffle House employees are like soldiers at this point and that they are not to be messed with. Some even suggested that the employee should fight the Taliban, which is a pretty hilarious visual.

Hopefully, Dana White was watching as we'd love to see this man get a contract.