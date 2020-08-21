As always tends to occur whenever public figures find themselves embroiled in controversy, it doesn't take long before the people take their favored narrative and take off to the races. And following Megan Thee Stallion's decision to directly accuse Tory Lanez of pulling the trigger, many have since decided to label the "WAP" hitmaker a "snitch." In fact, given how synonymous 6ix9ine has become with the dubious moniker, comparisons between the two situations have been commonplace across social media.

Considering how many people are eager to dissect the nuances of the street code, it was only a matter of time before Wack 100 came out to issue a declaration. No stranger to the gang-banging culture, Wack has continuously offered his takes on the lifestyle, even if they aren't always well received. This time around, Wack stepped up to draw the line between gangster and civilian, implying that one of them is not beholden to the snitch stigma -- not even in the slightest.

Taking to Instagram, Wack 100 voiced his support for Megan, decisively absolving her from the snitch title. "Megan Thee Stallion is a civilian," he declares. "She can't be classified as a snitch, civilians tell the truth." He elaborates further in his caption, claiming that he raised his own daughters in the same way. "Stop trying to enforce Ice Hockey rules on a kickball field," he advises, hopefully playing a part in shutting down the snitch-talk for good. Check out his message below.