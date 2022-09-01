Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.

DMX performs at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 1, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris McKay/Getty Images

"I didn't know. From a cocaine overdose. I am today six years and one month clean. It breaks my heart that he lost to it. Please don't lose," she said tearfully. She added in the caption, "I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy."





People weren't necessarily compassionate towards her recent realization, especially since it's been roughly a year and a half since DMX died. As Twitter clowned her for the tearful video, people like Wack 100 and Tyrese also chimed in. "Gotta be drugs," Wack wrote in the TheShadeRoom's comments. Tyrese wrote in disbelief, "Ain't no way this real."

Twitter also had plenty to say, as well. Wayno referenced Avengers after coming across her video. "Stacy Dash just got back from the Blip in endgame or some shit?" he wrote.

Check out some other reactions below.