There are a lot of controversies that surround Wack 100's name due to how outspoken he is. So, it makes all the sense in the world that he and Kanye West became close over the past few months. Wack isn't managing or 100% hands-on with whatever Kanye is cookin' up right now but he does insight that others don't.



Wack recently sat down with Complex's Andre Gee for an in-depth conversation about his career and his future plans. He explained his dealings with The Game & Kanye's new song, "Eazy," as well as making it a Spotify exclusive for 24 hours. Apparently, he took a guerrilla-style marketing approach without notifying anyone from the streaming platform. He said that he uploaded it through his TuneCore account and "blocked it to everybody but Spotify."

"They must have seen that [and thought,] 'Oh, shit, we’re the only ones that could snatch this.' Maybe Spotify saw that as a gesture of appreciation," he said.

Wack also provided insight into Kanye's dealings with the major labels. Last year, Ye announced that DONDA would be his final release through Def Jam and it appears that the sequel will be released independently. Though they haven't formally formed a partnership, it seems that Wack's partially influenced Ye's direction with the business side with this album.



"He’s definitely independent," he explained. "He’s been working on Donda 2. He’s got a great team in there with him. He’s been up in the air on which direction he’s going with it. He’s seeing some of the things I can do. Along with Gee Roberson, he’s got a nice team around him, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m all in for it. I’m definitely going to join forces, and Voltron with everybody else around it. We could definitely get it done, or whatever way he goes with it. He has my full support."

Kanye West's DONDA 2 is expected to drop on Feb. 22nd.

