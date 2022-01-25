Clubhouse is the place to be if one wants to hear Wack 100's thoughts on just about anything. Wack is one who always lets his opinions be known, regardless of what anyone else thinks, and this time, he joined The Daily Read and discussed Kanye West. There has been an increasing interest in Ye since it was announced that he and Kim Kardashian were divorcing, and now that they both have new love interests, things have kicked up a notch.

Although his antics have often become trending topics, West is highly regarded as a visionary and creative mind unlike any other. Some have labeled him a genius while others call him crazy, and Wack dropped off his insight into the mind of Kanye West.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

"Let me give you a description of where he's at right now. This where he at 'cause I spent a lot of time with him," said Wack. "Think about your extreme to anything. He's not going to look at the extreme. He's thinking past the extreme."

"Not only is he thinking past the extreme, he's in that point in time trying to figure out how to accomplish it. Right? That supersedes the extreme. So, to us, we're like, 'Yo, you gon' do what? Ah, man, you crazy as a mothaf*cker, man.'" Wack said that Ye told him that he wants to be a part of building the future, so he's taking on "designing and creating" to attain his vision.

Wack also dubbed those who call Kanye "crazy" to be "mental midgets" who don't have the capacity to see the world the way Ye does. Listen to the clip of Wack 100 on Clubhouse below.