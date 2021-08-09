Wack 100 says Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to pay $25k to get an artist wristband so he could pull up to Rolling Loud. Wack says 6ix9ine planned to put a hoodie on and role into the event.

"I’m tired of waiting on these rappers to slide I’m ready to slide on them," 6ix9ine said in the comments of an audio clip posted by DJ Akademiks.



Eric Espada / Getty Images

The comments come after he and Wack went at Jim Jones during their sit down on Clubhouse with 21 Savage. Jones was labeled a snitch.

On Saturday, Jones responded to the accusation: “Fuck Wack 100, you know what I’m saying? Fuck him and anybody that’s working with him, you heard me? That n***a a hoe. Him and the n***a he talkin’ to.”

“Ayo, Jim Jones, listen,” Wack replied. “I don’t know what your issue with me is, bro. The kid the one that called you a snitch. Facts is facts, my n***a. You gave an order and that order was carried out. You got gun cases in Virginia that nobody knows where they went. The fact that you had to have a n***a from jail call, right. And you on the street. You pussy, my n***a.”

Check out Wack's story and 6ix9ine's comment below.



DJ Akademiks / Instagram