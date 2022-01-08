As investigators in Los Angeles continue to work on Drakeo The Ruler's murder case, the late rapper's loved ones have been quietly preparing for his memorial service. Drakeo was tragically killed less than a month ago in his hometown of L.A. while at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival. The rapper was reportedly backstage when he got into an altercation and was stabbed in the neck. News reports state that police have had difficulty with the case, as many witnesses do not want to speak about the incident.

Meanwhile, it was shared earlier today (January 7) by TMZ that Drakeo's mother, Darrylene Corniel, has asked the court to grant her access to her late son's finances so she can pay for his burial.

While the outlet claimed that they had taken a look at legal documents to prove Corniel made the request, Wack 100 took to Instagram to refute the report. According to the music manager, Drakeo's memorial has already been paid for.

"I just spoke to the family @iamloyaltyandroyalty All Stories about @drakeotheruler needing donations for a burial is false," he wrote. "All you blogs should be ashamed of yourself. Nephew had the bag & what they can’t get to I got !! HIS FUNERAL HAS ALREADY BEEN PAID FOR BY THE FAMILY."

There hasn't been any information shared about the plans for Drakeo The Ruler's funeral, but it is expected to be small and intimate. Read Wack 100's post below.

