It's unclear why Wack 100 sparked this recent back and forth with Master P over Nick Cannon, but the two have been involved in a peculiar exchange. Things jumped off after Wack mentioned the Rap mogul, speaking about how much money Master P has. "First of all, he don't own his masters, they took them eighteen years ago," said Wack. "The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I'm like, 'How is [Master P] talking to this n*gga about what he doing and you ain't nowhere in place, my n*gga. You can't even stand with this man on a bad day."

Percy Miller's accomplishments throughout his decades-long career from the studio to boardrooms have been well-documented, as have been his charitable efforts within underserved communities. However, his bank account became a topic of conversation following Wack's remarks.

Master P didn't directly call out Wack 100, but he did release a track titled, "Look At All These Haters." Following the song's drop, Wack returned with a follow-up.

“Little oh me got P back on his feet [hands clapping emojis]," Wack penned on Instagram. “I must of struck a nerve. Ok Now rebuild & regroup & 1 more thing keep Nick’s name out ya mouth. Valley. OBG THE TRUTH CAN NEVER BE CONSIDERED DISRESPECT.”

Meanwhile, P reportedly shared this statement when he released his latest single:

“I’ve been blessed to be able to create an empire through music but with product I’ve created generational wealth. My message to my fans and the next generation and even to the misguided, don’t be afraid to grow up and change for the better. With Integrity and hard work no dream is impossible. Negativity and hate will get you nowhere. Life is too short. Material things are temporary. Success isn’t measured by what you have, it’s what you do with what you have that matters and makes a difference.”

