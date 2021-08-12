Tekashi 6ix9ine may have been the catalyst of the escalating drama between Wack 100 and Jim Jones, but the controversial rapper is nowhere in sight as it has unfolded. We've kept you updated on the growing tension between Jones and Wack after 6ix9ine called out the Dipset icon, and following 6ix9ine's sit-down with Wack 100, their names have been entangled. The pair appeared in a Clubhouse chatroom where Wack and 21 Savage exchange blistering threats, and now Jones is attempting to distance himself from any and all involvement with 6ix9ine and his antics.

This week, Jones, too, surfaced on Clubhouse where he addressed comments being made about him. He accused Wack of "trying to bring down powerful Black men that are in positions to help other powerful Black men" while stressing his influence in the culture.

Wack 100 is reportedly back on Clubhouse and a clip of his dialogue began to circulate online. In it, Wack dismisses Jim Jones's remarks and said "F*ck all that. We're talkin' about this conspiracy and wire-tapping... What's happenin' my n*gga?" He added, "He ain't addressed it, my n*gga. He runnin' from somethin'."

Blueface's manager also mentioned Trav, a friend of Meek Mill's who was a moderator on Jones's Clubhouse chat. Wack 100 spoke about Trav reportedly being beaten up by 50 Cent on stage, calling him a "flunkie." Listen to it all in detail below.