He's known to stir the pot with his industry revelations and Wack 100 is back with more to say about this fabled second Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape. The famed music manager's remarks have made for several compelling viral moments, and recently, he caught up with Hollywood Unlocked to dish out more unfiltered takes that are sure to get people talking.

It was just about six months ago that Wack 100 stated there was a follow-up tape to Ray and Kim's infamous video. Quickly, Ray J stepped forward to say he's moved past that part of his life and is a father, while Kim's attorney issued a statement denying the tape existed.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Kanye West would later state he did receive the computer with the tape and handed it over to his ex-wife.

“Kanye’s a gentleman, not tripping. He’s very serious and straightforward," Wack told Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored. "Ye went and delivered it to her, and I told Ray, I said ‘When he takes that to them, once they get it, they gonna feel like, 'Well they don’t have it anymore so we gon’ say it doesn’t exist.’ They probably was gauging my relationship with Kanye, like no way he’s gonna turn it over and have a copy, which they right. Because that wasn’t what that was about.”

"Once he married and had children, it was never about getting any money," Wack added. "It was never about that. But I know where his heart was at, his heart was trying to show her, look, ‘I’m for you. Let’s put closure to this.'"

Watch Wack 100's full interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored below.