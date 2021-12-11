Los Angeles was hit with the tragic death of Slim 400 this week. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Inglewood, which caused concern for the LAPD. Though they said Slim's death was more of a "wrong place wrong time" situation, there's been an unprecedented amount of crime occurring recently.

Wack 100 recently jumped on Clubhouse where he shared his thoughts on Slim 400's death, and the current state of L.A. The music mogul explained that there has been chaos in the streets of Los Angeles recently, adding that Slim 400 shouldn't have been in that area.



Brandon Williams/Getty Images

"[Slim 400] wasn’t supposed to be over there anyway," he said, per HipHopDX. "You know it’s a war going on over there. When you on a n***a block, a n***a gon’ come through. You know a war going on over there with the homies.”

The unfortunate passing of Slim 400 came after attempts to get him out of the street environment. Wack 100 said that he spoke to Slim prior to his passing about getting into the world of stand-up comedy. "I just had a conversation with that n***a too, man,” Wack said. “I’ve been trying to get that n***a to go do stand-up comedy for three years now. I was talking to Ghazi [CEO of Empire] about four days ago and he just called me saying, ‘Wack, you just called me saying Slim need to get out the streets and do stand-up comedy four days ago.'”

The concerns surrounding Slim's death led LAPD to deploy more officers into the streets this weekend. As reported this week, an LAPD detective also advised tourists to be diligent when coming into the city, as violent crimes have spiked.

