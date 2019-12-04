Instagram has become a frequent battleground for conflicts ranging from petty feuds to full-scale vitriolic rants. Should even the slightest animosity be held, many prominent figures are quick to let the world know all about it. We've recently seen T.I. and Wack 100, the latter having recently doubled down on an unflattering-Nipsey Hussle narrative, go head to head in an increasingly volatile back and forth. Yesterday, Tip found himself retaliating after being likened to a Crimestopper, a snitch, a cardinal sin in street culture. "Until it's in my face it's fake," wrote Troubleman in response, all but inviting escalation.

Never one to leave a challenge unanswered, Wack 100 retaliated by upping the menace factor. "You ain’t big enough to change the rules," he responded, taking to Instagram last night. "Retire stay out the street politics and again I’m not a Rapper I gives No Fucks you better sit down little guy you ain’t the only one with some money." Given Wack's gangland history, it's easy to interpret the threatening undertones to his message. Yet Tip has proven himself to be no pushover, and it's unlikely he will back down in the face of such blatant disrespect.

Alas, this one doesn't appear to be nearing resolution anytime soon. Especially not if Wack continues to critique a universally beloved figure like Nipsey Hussle. In the meantime, the back and forth has fallen on Tip -- look for him to address the disrespect in due time.