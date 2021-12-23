Hip Hop was stunned after it was shared that Drakeo The Ruler lost his life during a festival. Thousands of fans gathered together for the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert last weekend, and it all seemed to be going well until a fight broke out and Drakeo was reportedly stabbed in the neck. What has followed has been a series of conflicting accounts of what truly occurred that evening, and Wack 100 and YG's' names have been entangled in the controversy.

Fans and loved ones of Drakeo have continued to share memories and kind words about the Los Angeles rapper and Wack 100 surfaced on Instagram with a post about how this particular loss has affected him.

"This one ain’t easy , @drakeotheruler a very intelligent , helpful , cocky , innovative , outspoken , brothers keeper , just to name a few. We shook hands risking the trust knowing our ties could conflict but we were man enough to keep our bond isolated. You told me unk if & when I go I’m going out fighting like a man ….. You had 1 request of me if these times ever came . I’ll see you on the other side I’ll tend to that business and keep a line to your seeds… #West Rest Easy Warrior."

