There was a lot of speculation surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine's post-prison activity. The rapper returned with similar antics, trolling his naysayers and frequently boasting his numbers in an attempt to justify his success. Unfortunately, there's been little to prove that those promotional tactics are as effective in his career these days.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

However, Wack 100 might be trying to turn 6ix9ine's career around as he recently took on more duties on the management side of Tekashi's career. In a recent interview with Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked, he explained how 6ix9ine remains unscathed in the streets of New York City. The rapper is reportedly "real dudes," doing "crazy things."

"I call him, ‘Where you at?’ What does he tell me? 'I’m in New York, I’m in Brooklyn.' What the hell? ‘Nah, Wack it’s cool.’ FaceTime, it’s still dudes with him,” he told Lee. “I don’t think he cares. When I tell you -- that’s why when people come at me, I be like ‘Bro, listen man.’ Dude be in New York all the time, stop frontin'."

"He tells me, 'Wack, listen, man. I know it's some real dudes but they not ready. They playin'," Wack continued. "The whole New York isn't looking to do anything to 6ix9ine. They don't care. And that's the streets in general. It's not like back in the days. People really don't care."

