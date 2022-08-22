Hip Hop is buzzing following the shooting that occurred in Los Angeles days ago. Reports stated that Quando Rondo was at a gas station in the Beverly Grove area of L.A. when he and his team were accosted by three gunmen. Police suspect that Rondo was the intended target, but contrary to early reports, the rapper wasn't hurt in the fray. However, it was confirmed that Rondo's friend, Lul Pab, was shot and later died from his injuries.

As distressing videos of Quando Rondo expressing grief immediately following the shooting have gone viral, Wack 100 was in a Clubhouse chat discussing the altercation.

Over the last few years, there have been ongoing conversations regarding the rise in violent crimes in L.A. There was even a time when the authorities pleaded with travelers, telling them not to visit the city. During his discussion, Wack marveled at the gunmen opening fire near Beverly Hills in broad daylight.

"They in trouble," he said of the gunmen, who were seen in a white vehicle. "Hopefully that car was stolen because any direction they go some cameras gonna pick they ass up.” Despite warning rappers, Wack 100 said that they don't listen. “It’s dangerous over there. You’d be moving up and down the street or you’ll be in one of these stores and a n*gga spot you and lay on you.”

To keep himself safe, Wack described the methods he uses to ensure that he knows what's coming before it arrives. He explained that his money goes to a state-of-the-art "camera system," because he may not be able to stop people from coming after him, but "they'll be a little hesitant."

“I’m so slippery because I ain’t got not habits," he said. There’s never gonna be a human being with me two days in a row...it’s not gonna happen. I’m never gonna frequent anywhere, it’s never gonna happen."

Check it out below.