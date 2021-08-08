Tekashi 6ix9ine has been running amuck in the rap game ever since the release of "GUMMO." Though his career has certainly dwindled, he's clearly taking every and any opportunity imaginable to keep his name in the headlines. This past week, Akademiks released the first episode of Off The Record with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack 100 that resulted in the West Coast mogul receiving heavy backlash from New York to Atlanta and back.



A subsequent conversation on Clubhouse including 21 Savage, 6ix9ine and Wack 100 went viral on Friday morning. Though the highlight was Wack 100 threatening to whoop 21 Savage's ass, there was a moment when Tekashi brought up Jim Jones name, suggesting that the Dipset member was a snitch among other things. This ultimately led to a response from Jones who called up Mel Matrix to verbally violate Tekashi, as well as Wack 100.

"Fuck Wack 100, you know what I'm saying? Fuck him and anybody that's working with him, you heard me?... That n***a a hoe. Him and the n***a he talkin' to," Matrix is heard saying on the phone call.

Though we've yet to hear from Tekashi on the matter, Wack 100 certainly wasn't going to allow this to fly without addressing the matter. He took to Instagram where he issued a five-minute response. "Ayo, Jim Jones, listen. I don't know what your issue with me is, bro. The kid the one that called you a snitch. Facts is facts, my n***a," Wack said before bringing up Jones' alleged role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. "You gave an order and that order was carried out."

"The fact that you had to have a n***a from jail call, right. And you on the street. You pussy, my n***a. I thought we was better than that but since you want to direct it to me and not talk about what that man said, and what's on the internet, right, about you talkin' on a wiretap, let's me know that you are running from something. 'Cause not one time, Jimmy, have you addressed what that man said about you," he said. "Don't try to re-direct it to Wack name, my n***a," he continued.

Wack continued to bring up allegations that Jim Jones cooperated with authorities. He cited gun cases in Virginia that have allegedly been dropped, and the fact that Jones did not go to jail, despite being on wiretap and having that recording played during trial.

"Yo Jim, the world, the streets -- you owe an explanation and n***as need to see that paperwork from that gun case you caught in another state. Because something really ain't adding up," he continued.

Peep the full clip below.