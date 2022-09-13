There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.

Rappers have been weighing in heavily as they speak about people in your circle not posting about where someone may be. Tekashi 6ix9ine chimed in to troll the late rapper and it was a move that some didn't appreciate.



Arnold Turner / Stringer / Getty Images

There was a wave of backlash, something 6ix9ine is more than familiar with, and Wack 100 added his voice to the chatter.

"@6ix9ine Your wrong on this one," Wack commented. "He died not acknowledging his surroundings. Wearing Jewelry in a area in which what he had on was more than what the local homes cost. Allowing a females suggestion ti dictate the right decisions. Moving without security . A few of these things I've spoken to you about."

He continued: "Let this situation be a eye opener to you. Life is about decisions & the wrong one can kill ya life span. Blessing to the family but let this be a example of what not to do."

Wack and 6ix9ine have developed a working relationship, if not a friendship, over the last year. They appeared in interviews together and Wack has taken hits for his dealings with the controversial rapper. Check out the post below.