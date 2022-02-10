In a recent interview, Wack 100 confirmed that he is now Tekashi 6ix9ine’s official manager.

“I got full control and say. It started off as a business partner situation, but I’m over his next project,” he told Complex. “He’s still signed to Create Music Group and 10K, that’s his label. I’m taking the reins on the management side to make sure everything is right, and the rollout is right. What he gets with me is a guy answering his phone calls and emails. He gets a guy that makes sure his marketing is right, his radio is right, his pub is right, his splits are right. And he gets the resources I have to open those doors up that may have been closed on him.”

Eric Espada/Getty Images

6ix9ine has been fairly quiet since his release from prison almost two years ago after striking a deal with law enforcement officials for snitching. His most recent endeavor kicked off in October of last year, advertising NFTs priced at hundreds of dollars a pop. The former rapper claimed that the purchases would help multiple charitable organizations. The NFTs depicted a cartoonish digital version of 6ix9ine and were considered a “fan-based” project for fans and supporters to interact with. However, there was no true explanation of what made the NFTs fan-based or interactive. There were also no details on which charitable organizations the proceeds would go to.

Beyond his NFT project, Tekashi has remained in the shadows. The New York-native hasn’t released any music since his 2020 project TattleTales. The album featured the Nicki Minaj-assisted track “TROLLZ”.

[Via]