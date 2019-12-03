Before anybody even knew who Tekashi 6ix9ine was, the rap community was clowning on another superstar rapper for supposedly encouraging snitching. Atlanta legend T.I. has been around his fair share of controversies throughout his career. Just this year, a number of potential setbacks arose with his podcast revelation that he joins his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist on an annual basis to check if she's still a virgin. The comments were not received well online with much of social media berating the rapper for being so controlling and invasive. Recently, Tip stood up to declare that he believes Nipsey Hussle embodies what it means to be a "legend" after Blueface's manager Wack 100 adamantly stated that he does not believe Nip was that influential during his life. Wack didn't take too kindly to the disagreement, re-uploading an old video of Tip and comparing him to everyone's favorite rainbow-haired rat.

After Tip stepped in to defend Nipsey Hussle's honor, Wack 100 clapped back at the icon in a pretty lethal way: with his old Crimestoppers advertisement. "BEFORE THERE WAS A 69 there was a TI," wrote the music industry executive on social media. "@troubleman31 YOU GOT MY LINE.... IM NOT TO BE PLAYED WITH MIND YA BIDNESS .... WACK GIVES NO FUCKS I AM NOT A RAPPER."

It's been such a long time since the Crimestoppers video was used against T.I. that this actually seems like decent timing for Wack 100. While we're sure people will be taking Tip's side, we've got to hand it to Wack in terms of creativity. He still has not commented on Meek Mill's defense of Nipsey's legendary status.