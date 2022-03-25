Never one to skimp on an opportunity to chime in about all things Hip Hop and Pop Culture, Wack 100 is weighing in on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's court battle. Lanez is facing charges related to the shooting involving Megan back in 2020, and while she has repeatedly named him as her assailant, Lanez has vehemently denied responsibility.

Hip Hop fans have been at odds over this infamous incident and there have been several public moments of back and forths shared on social media. With their trial dates reportedly looming within the next few months, more voices in Hip Hop are publicly sharing their opinions. While chatting with Wylin Plug this week, Wack 100 suggested that Rihanna recently removed Megan from the Savage x Fenty website because A$AP Rocky is friends with Lanez.

"Who's Rihanna's man? A$AP Rocky. And like myself, A$AP, we know Tory Lanez, we talk to Tory Lanez, we know things that he hasn't said 'cause he just can't say, but we know what's going on with the situation. Now, he know, guess who else know?... These next couple court dates, watch the real come out and watch the cancelation start... Once Tory's acquitted, you know, it's an old saying, you may laugh now but we'll see who laughs the loudest later—you watch that $100 million civil suit come at her for slander."

"And then when the slander suit is filed, you watch how many brands back up off her because this man just got found not guilty based upon a bunch of lies that was told and done came out and now she gotta face the fire," he added, mentioning that Drake and Rihanna stopped following Megan on Instagram.

Everyone on the podcast then speculated about the shooting itself and alleged that Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole's DNA was found on the firearm involved in the shooting. They also claimed that Megan doesn't want Kelsey to testify at the trial and when asked why Megan would lie about something like this, Wack seemed to suggest that it's in her character.

The conversation mirrored much of what has been discussed, debated, and gossiped about online, but only the trial will reveal those secrets that have been kept for nearly two years.