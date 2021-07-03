In contrast to the number of voices in the hip-hop community coming out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson, following her suspension for a positive marijuana test, Wack 100 says that she has "failed us as a people" as far as he is concerned. The United States Anti-Doping Association announced her suspension earlier this week, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Put her on the first thing smoking back to the dispensary!” Wack wrote alongside a photo of Richardson on Instagram. “A violation leads to punishment. Nobody is bigger than the program. Rules & regulations are there to be followed not ignored. She failed us as a people far as I’m concerned!”



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Richardson says that she used the drug as a coping mechanism, in response to her mother's death.

“We all have our different struggles, we all have our different things we deal with, but to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain,” Richardson said in a statement on Friday. "Who are you? Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before or that you never thought you’d have to deal with. Who am I to tell you how to cope? Who am I to tell you you’re wrong for hurting?”

Check out Wack's post below.

[Via]