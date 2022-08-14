Wack 100 slammed Blacc Sam, the brother of Nipsey Hussle, for getting the late rapper's appearance on The Game's Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind removed prior to the album's release. Speaking during a recent Clubhouse conversation, Wack complained that Sam was being “selfish.”

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” said Wack.



He continued: “These n***as be in their feelings. You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with… Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His shit ain’t my shit. The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever.”

Wack added that Sam was letting “emotions get in the front of business,” as Wack has been critical of Nipsey's legacy in the past. He argues that his personal feelings have nothing to do with The Game.

“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey,” Wack explained . “He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just remembrance of Nipsey. So at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger … probably towards me. But he’s totally disregarding the acknowledgement that Game has given Nipsey since he’s been gone.”

Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind was released on Friday, August 12, after several delays. The project features appearances from Kanye West, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, and more. Nipsey's verse originally appeared on the album for the track “World Tours,” but the song has since been cut from the tracklist in its entirety.

Check out Wack's full comments in the Clubhouse conversation below.

