Wack 100 has been slapped with a lawsuit after an actor accused him of knocking him out unconscious and leaving his jaw wired, according to TMZ. Hollywood actor Kenneth Walker filed a lawsuit against the West Coast music executive on allegations that Wack assaulted Walker at Yamashiro Hollywood in 2019.

In the suit, Kenneth said he was out to dinner with his wife Monique at the sushi restaurant when he was approached by an angry Wack 100, who he claims to have never met. The lawsuit alleges that Wack 100 accused Walker of looking at Wack's wife which was apparently the source of this aggression. Kenneth said in the suit that Monique attempted to intervene in an attempt to mediate the situation. Kenneth claims Wack told him to, "Keep your bitch in check." Kenneth said the situation immediately escalated and Wack 100 punched him in the mouth, making him "violently strike his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious.

Kenneth also alleged Monique was nearly struck after Wack assaulted him, though patrons in the restaurant managed to hold back Wack. Kenneth said the injuries include he had a 4-inch deep laceration to his lip and chin, multiple jaw fractures, three mangled teeth and one that was knocked out. Kenneth said he was required to have his jaw wired for 3 months.

Additionally, Kenneth said the assault and recovery time made him lose his show on Bounce TV show, In The Cut, which was on its seventh season.

The alleged assault has also dragged Birdman and Cash Money Records into the lawsuit. Kenneth claims that Wack 100 was at the restaurant promoting his new artist Bre.

It's unclear how much Kenneth and Monique are suing for.

